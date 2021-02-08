Welcome to Bob and Penny Lord's Store

We are Journeys of Faith founded by Bob and Penny Lord, renowned Catholic authors and hosts on EWTN, Eternal Word Global Catholic Television Network.

Our Mission is Evangelization through the media gifts that God has allowed to be created in our times!

***Our Core Beliefs***"

The Eucharist is the Source and Summit of our Faith." Catechism 1327

“This is the will of God, your sanctification.” 1 Thessalonians 4“

... lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven...”Matthew 6:19-21

" Our Goal is Heaven."

We focus our media on Jesus in the Eucharist, Mother Mary and the Saints!

Bob and Penny Lord left us a strong Foundation media on The Eucharist, Mother Mary, and the Saints upon which we now expand and develop Evangelization media tools.



We are involved with Pilgrimages, Retreats and other activities at Holy Family Mission.

We are loyal to the Magisterium of the Catholic Church.

Bob and Penny Lord were known as Experts on the Saints and our Lives of the Saints collection contains hundreds of Saints! They also introduced the Miracles of the Eucharist to America through their book and Mother Angelica EWTN Global Television.

Our physical and digital media includes books, ebooks, audios, videos and Streaming On Demand! Thanks for visiting us be sure to make a note of our site and download the free Bob and Penny Lord app for your phone.

Please not that all of our media, videos, audios and ebooks are available for download and streaming on demand.

In addition we have unlimited streaming access subscriptions for all videos and audios.

